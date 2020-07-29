PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Returning home from Washington D.C., Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (R-Peters) is in self-quarantine at home in Peters Township at the recommendation of the U.S. House of Representative’s physician, the congressman told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday.
Reschenthaler said he was among several congressmen in close contact at the U.S. Capitol with Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday morning.
Both Gohmert and Reschenthaler serve on the House Judiciary Committee, which held a hearing with Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday. Reschenthaler says he was with Gohmert following that hearing.
Reschenthaler told KDKA that he is feeling fine and will work from home. He will also miss Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to his district in Greensburg on Thursday.
Reschenthaler represents Washington, Fayette, Greene and Westmoreland counties.
