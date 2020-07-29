MENOMONEE, Wi. (KDKA) — Kohl’s is joining a growing list of chain retail companies deciding to close stores for Thanksgiving this year.

The company said in a press release that it is expecting customers to shop earlier as well as more online sales due to the Coronavirus pandemic, prompting their decision to close on Thanksgiving.

“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl’s at our best throughout the holidays.”

Kohl’s says online shopping will still be an option for customers. The company reportedly will release more details on the rest of their holiday hours at a later date.

There are at least two Kohl’s locations in the Pittsburgh area.