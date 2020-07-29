HARRISBURG (KDKA) – According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, overdose deaths were down across Pennsylvania in 2019.

The preliminary data showed 1.7% fewer deaths from 2018 to 2019 and more than 19% fewer deaths since 2017.

“The preliminary data shows that drug-related overdose deaths decreased slightly in Pennsylvania in 2019,” Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Amid a national pandemic, we must continue to realize that the opioid crisis has not gone away. Anyone with a substance use issue should contact Pennsylvania’s Get Help Now Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.”

More than 80% of drug-related deaths in Pennsylvania are connected to opioids.

Also in the data, it was learned that EMS naloxone was distributed in August at the highest rate by medics per 10,000 population.

August and December saw the most opioid-related overdose deaths per 10,000 population.

“We know that the opioid crisis is one that has affected everyone across demographics; it doesn’t matter their location, socioeconomic class, gender, race or ethnicity,” said Ray Barishansky, Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection and Incident Commander for the Opioid Crisis. “The Opioid Command Center remains focused on our work to assist those who are on the frontlines addressing this crisis. We know that the effects of COVID-19 have seen renewed opioid concerns in many parts of the state, and we are working to address those needs.”

Earlier in July, the Opioid Command Center released its strategic plan. You can read the full plan on their website.