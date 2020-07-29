MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The PIAA is moving forward with fall sports as scheduled.
On Wednesday, the board of directors passed general protocols and sports specific protocols, according to Mike White from our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The board passed the protocols by a 30-2 vote.
PIAA will go forward with fall sports as scheduled. Board of directors just passed, 30-2, general protocols and sports specific protocols. But list of protocols have not been released to media.
— Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) July 29, 2020
In a release, the PIAA says it is offering “flexibility to schools, leagues, and/or conferences to begin contests after the first contest date.”
Under a “regular start,” the PIAA says heat acclimatization begins Aug. 10, with the first day of practice coming Aug. 17. The first contest day for golf is Aug. 20, Aug. 24 for girls tennis, Aug. 28 for football and Sept. 4 for the remaining fall sports.
Under the “alternate start,” heat acclimation begins Aug. 10, and the first date of practice is no earlier than Aug. 17. But each sport must complete a preseason before games begin.
Football begins Sept. 18, while the other seven sports have a start date of Sept. 14, the PIAA says.
PIAA Fall Sports Update: pic.twitter.com/A0YQn9mR6b
— PIAA (@PIAASports) July 29, 2020
Under the “hybrid start,” competition for fall sports would begin no later than Oct. 5.
