PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are launching an initiative to support small businesses as part of their “Family Forever” campaign.

For nine days each, the team will be featuring North Shore Tavern, RS Supply, Wagsburgh, Priory Fine Pastries, Jerry’s Pizzeria, and the New Pittsburgh Courier on social media, online, and during games.

“We have said it before and we truly mean it, as Pittsburghers we take pride in building each other up and helping where we can in times of trouble, that is what makes this community unique,” said Pirates president Travis Williams. “This has been our directive since the beginning of the pandemic as we have bought from local small businesses and partnered with area nonprofits to help provide for front line workers, the underserved, and the community as a whole.”

Along with highlighting local businesses, the Pirates will also be supporting and raising awareness of six Pittsburgh-area non-profits.