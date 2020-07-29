Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of destroying two police vehicles during downtown protests on May 30.
Police suspect he was involved in destroying both a marked police vehicle and an unmarked police vehicle.
Police say he was wearing white medical mask underneath a black and red bandana as well as a denim jacket, blue jeans, Pirates hat, black leather gloves, New Balance shoes, and an army green backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police’s Damage Assessment and Accountability Task Force at DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov or call (412) 323-7800.
