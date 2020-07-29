PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says three more of their employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 32 employees have now tested positive.

Two of the new cases are bus drivers.

One works at the garage in Collier Township, the other works at the one in Ross Township.

They both tested positive on July 27.

The Collier employee last worked on July 23, and the Ross employee on July 8.

The third new case is a maintenance worker at South Hills Junction.

This worker tested positive on Tuesday, and last worked on July 21.

All are now self-quarantined.

“Port Authority continues to follow all state and county health department guidelines, and as with all previous cases, confidentially reported these cases to the Allegheny County Health Department,” the Port Authority said in a press release.

