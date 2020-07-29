PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Serra Catholic High School Students will be returning to the classroom full-time when the fall semester begins.
Parents received a letter regarding the plan, saying they will follow guidelines set by the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the CDC.
“In regard to the COVID Pandemic and all relating factors, I am pleased to announce that Serra Catholic is moving forward with a plan to open fully and safely, beginning August 26, 2020,” the letter read.
Administrators said that class size will be limited, no field trips will take place, face coverings will be required and students and staff will have temperatures checked each when entering the building.
Classes begin on August 27.
You can read the full letter and plan on Serra Catholic High School’s website.
