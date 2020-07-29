CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 7 More Deaths, 20 New Hospitalizations, Total Countywide Cases Grow To 7,593
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Generous amounts of sun is expected for most of the day on Wednesday and high will be back in the upper 80s.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

While most of the day will be dry, there will be a passing storm chance for places north of I-80.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

In fact, those communities north of I-80 are under a marginal, level one out of five, five being the highest risk, risk of seeing severe storms.

The chance is very low, if there is a severe storm warning issued, it would be due to strong wind gusts.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Everyone else will have to wait an additional day before there are decent rain chances.

Late on Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, there will be a decent shot at seeing a little rain sliding through.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Also, more rain is expected on Saturday into Sunday.

Weekend temperatures will be cooler with highs near 80 degrees as clouds roll in with better rain chances.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments