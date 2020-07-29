PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Generous amounts of sun is expected for most of the day on Wednesday and high will be back in the upper 80s.

While most of the day will be dry, there will be a passing storm chance for places north of I-80.

In fact, those communities north of I-80 are under a marginal, level one out of five, five being the highest risk, risk of seeing severe storms.

The chance is very low, if there is a severe storm warning issued, it would be due to strong wind gusts.

Everyone else will have to wait an additional day before there are decent rain chances.

Late on Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, there will be a decent shot at seeing a little rain sliding through.

Also, more rain is expected on Saturday into Sunday.

Weekend temperatures will be cooler with highs near 80 degrees as clouds roll in with better rain chances.

