PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over the last two days, state police say they’ve issued 26 warnings while checking more than 1,600 licensed liquor establishments across the state.
They were checking on social distancing and mask requirements inside these businesses.
Of the 26 warnings, 9 were issued in Pittsburgh establishments, the most in the state.
Pittsburgh was tied with Allentown for the second-most checks at 333.
Philadelphia had the most licensee checks in Pennsylvania at 419.
You can see the full report from the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
