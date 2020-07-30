PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Clouds will roll in today and they could have a big impact on the high temperature.

The high today will be lower than yesterday, liking only reaching 82 degrees due to the cloud cover.

Rain chances will arrive for Allegheny County around 3:00 p.m.

Scattered showers will be around through 8:00 or 9:00 tonight with widespread rain moving in.

The best chance for rain will be for those south of I-70.

Rain showers will likely stick around through the overnight hours, with spot showers hanging around on Friday.

Friday’s high temperature will only be slightly warmer at 84 degrees.

