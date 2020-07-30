PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) — Mayor Bill Peduto said we have survived pandemics in the past, world wars and the Civil War, but no one has ever suggested delaying the presidential election.

That changed today.

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning, suggesting that universal mail-in voting would create the “most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.”

He then suggested delaying the election until a later date.

The tweet reads in full, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Pittsburgh’s mayor, a Democrat, responded to that tweet Thursday afternoon.

“Other than it being unconstitutional and something that dictators do, it’s just amazing that those words were ever spoken,” Mayor Peduto said of the tweet. “It’s something that I never thought that I would hear in my lifetime.”

“Other than it being unconstitutional & something that dictators do, it’s just amazing that those words were ever spoken. It’s something that I never thought that I would hear in my lifetime.”-Mayor @billpeduto’s reaction to Pres. Trump suggesting we push back the election @KDKA pic.twitter.com/5uflSoFmhQ — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) July 30, 2020

The Pennsylvania State Department tweeted later Thursday, also telling citizens that Election Day will be held on Nov. 3.

Despite anything you might hear, the election will be held November 3. In PA, all eligible voters can vote by mail or in person. Apply today: https://t.co/AAQAKsYRC8 For accurate and up-to-date information, visit https://t.co/liU75BrQpf. #TrustedInfo2020 #votesPA pic.twitter.com/tFHV9anoVh — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) July 30, 2020

Many members of Congress, from both sides of the aisle, have also spoken out about the tweet.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Trump ally, told CNN when asked about the President’s call to delay the election: “I don’t think that’s a particularly good idea.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, responded to the President with a tweet of her own quoting Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, that gives Congress the authority to “determine the Time of choosing the Electors, and the Day on which they shall give their Vote.”

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who is facing a tough reelection battle in North Carolina, said Thursday: “The election is going to happen in November period.”

The President does not have the power to change the date of the election. Election Day is set by congressional statute, and most experts agree that it cannot be changed without congressional approval.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.)