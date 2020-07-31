PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 244 new Coronavirus cases Friday out of 2,616 test results, and 4 additional deaths.

Of the 244 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 242 are confirmed cases and 2 are probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 8,094 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 2 to 103 years with a median age of 52 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from June 30 through July 30.

Health Department officials report 33 more patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 669 patients.

The death toll has reached 239 victims. The newest deaths range from persons aged 74 to 93 years old with dates of death spanning from July 23 to July 29, according to the Health Department.

