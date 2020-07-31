CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — California University of Pennsylvania will operate remotely for the upcoming 2020 Fall semester due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Cal U President Geraldine Jones announced Friday that the majority of classes will feature virtual learning, as it allows students and professors to interact with a regular schedule. Other classes without virtual learning will be offered online.
The University announced that all residence halls will be closed, student activities will be held online, and most employees will not be working on-site.
Classes are set to begin on August 24.
“It has become apparent that even the best on-campus experience presents too great a risk to our Cal U family,” President Jones said in a press release. “Like many of you, I am eager to return to the Cal U we all know and love. But right now, the risks are simply unacceptable.”
