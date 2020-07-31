PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A passing shower or two will be possible today in Pittsburgh with the best chance coming before 11:00 a.m.

The high-temperature today should be back in the mid-80s.

The overall setup for today has rain showers setting up mainly in West Virginia with scattered showers possible south of I-70 and isolated showers possible from Pittsburgh to the south.

There will be some sunshine later on today, with a high of 86 degrees.

Stormy conditions will be possible late on Saturday into Sunday morning.

The area has already been added to day two (Saturday) and day three (Sunday) severe weather risk due to anticipated stormy conditions during both days.

Saturday’s storms look to happen after 8:00 p.m. and will continue through the overnight hours.

