MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A local woman needs help tracking down a stolen family heirloom.

Sarah Cortino is offering up her next paycheck of $500 in hopes of finding her grandfather’s Swiss army knife. It all started with a simple mistake on the sidewalk on Margaret Street.

“It was actually right at this spot that the purse was put at, right here,” Cortino said. “And just was taking groceries out, put it down, was concentrating on trying to move out of my neighbor’s parking spot.”

She moved the car but left the purse.

“It was my day off after days of working in a row. I was just tired,” Cortino said.

Her purse was stolen and gone by the time she realized what happened.

“My mind was going through it, thinking, ‘OK, what am I going to have to financially replace?’ And then I stopped.”

Cortino knows the thief won’t care about her emotions.

“I’m offering, essentially, my next paycheck, all of it. This is 10 times the value of the knife because my feelings wouldn’t matter to the person,” Cortino said.

She’s hoping the thief had a grandfather like hers.

“I’m doing what I can. Maybe there’s a miracle out there because I really could use one right now,” Cortino said.

Cortino also created a Facebook page, which can be found here.