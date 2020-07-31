By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials have recovered the body of a man from the Allegheny River after he went under the water at Washington’s Landing.
UPDATE: River Rescue’s @PghEMS divers located the male under the water and pulled him onto a dock at 12:01 a.m. Sadly, he was prounoucned dead. @PghPolice and PA Fish and Boat Commission will investigate. https://t.co/kMGwcWVqC6
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 1, 2020
River rescue crews had been searching around the docks below the 31st Street Bridge since approximately 10 p.m. on Friday.
Police say the man, who is in his mid-20s, was docking and fell into the water.
KDKA spoke with a man who’s part of the boating community at Washington’s Landing. He says he got calls that a “younger man” slipped and fell into the water.
“Our hearts go out to the family,” said Roy Sparrow. “I’ve met them before, and our boat community is very, very tight around here. Everybody knows each other.”
ALERT: #RiverRescue is on scene in the Allegheny River below the 31st Street Bridge searching for a male adult in the water. Divers are currently searching the area where he was last seen. Updates will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/YRd5YbBoN2
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 1, 2020
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
