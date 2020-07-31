CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 244 More Cases And 33 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Total Now Above 8,000
River rescue crews began searching around the docks at 10 p.m. on Friday.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Washington's Landing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials have recovered the body of a man from the Allegheny River after he went under the water at Washington’s Landing.

River rescue crews had been searching around the docks below the 31st Street Bridge since approximately 10 p.m. on Friday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say the man, who is in his mid-20s, was docking and fell into the water.

KDKA spoke with a man who’s part of the boating community at Washington’s Landing. He says he got calls that a “younger man” slipped and fell into the water.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” said Roy Sparrow. “I’ve met them before, and our boat community is very, very tight around here. Everybody knows each other.”

