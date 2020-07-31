HARRISBURG, (KDKA) – The Wolf administration is urging Pennsylvanians to prepare for hurricane season in case a storm impacts the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 in the eastern U.S. and flash flooding is the leading cause of disaster-related deaths in Pennsylvania, the administration says.

“It is essential that everyone take proper steps to be prepared as we near the peak of hurricane season,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release Friday.

“Any actions to protect yourself from immediate threats to life safety should take priority, such as evacuating before a hurricane or tropical storm. Additionally, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed as long as it does not slow response or cause greater harm.”

The Wolf administration says Pennsylvanians should have an emergency plan that includes what to do if they need to evacuate because of an approaching storm or severe flooding.

“Families should take the time now to plan how they would communicate with each other during an emergency and meet up once the danger has passed,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield in a press release.

“Very few of us memorize phone numbers anymore, so everyone should have a paper copy of important phone numbers so you can contact loved ones from any phone. Then, practice your family plan, so everyone knows what to do, and you can work out any problems you encounter.”

A home emergency kit should included non-perishable food, bottled water, medications, flashlights with spare batteries, a first aid kit, warm clothes and specialized items like baby supplies or pet food. The Wolf administration also says to include an extra clean mask for each person in the household.

You can find more information about how to prepare online.