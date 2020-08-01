CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 244 More Cases And 33 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Total Now Above 8,000
An outbreak has emerged in the Ohio prisons system within the last week.
COLUMBUS, Oh. (AP) — Ohio’s prisons agency says more than 20 death row inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak flaring up in just the past week.

JoEllen Smith is a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

She confirmed the first case on July 24, but by Friday told The Associated Press that the number had reached 23.

Smith says 13 of those were tested based on symptoms and 10 were tested as part of contact tracing and were asymptomatic when tested.

Smith says medical staff are monitoring the inmates, who are being quarantined and isolated under DRC coronavirus policy.

