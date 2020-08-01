CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 66 More Cases And 12 More Hospitalizations
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEXFORD (KDKA) – Blessed Francis Seelos Academy alerted families on Saturday evening that they are planning to hold in-person classes five days per week this fall.

According to a letter from Principal Robert Reese, the school will begin the year on August 27 and plan to have “intensified cleaning and disinfection procedures” in place.

The school also plans to adjust their class scheduling, implement social distancing practices, and said they will confirm transportation plans in the coming days.

They are also offering remote learning for families that prefer to stay at home for health concerns.

Blessed Francis Seelos Academy reminded families their plans will be updated as new information from local, state, and federal health officials is made available.

