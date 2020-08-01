By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) — Students from Highlands School District will return to the classroom when school begins next month, but the district will use a hybrid approach that implements remote learning as well.
The school board approved a plan that will divide students into two groups.
One group will attend classes in person on Mondays and Tuesdays. The other group of students will attend classes in person on Wednesdays and Thursdays. All students will attend classes remotely on Fridays.
Temperature checks and health screenings will be performed for students attending classes in person.
Face coverings will be required for students.
The district is offering a cyber program for families who may not feel comfortable having their children attend classes in person.
More information about the district’s plan can be found online.
You must log in to post a comment.