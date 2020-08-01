By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Businesses of all kinds are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

That certainly does not exclude Broadway and local theaters all across the country.

Today, 4-year-old Lizzle sold lemonade in the Strip District as a way to help theaters recover from the pandemic.

“Lizzie’s Lemonade” is raising money for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the Actors Fund Benefit in New York.

Her parents said she came up with the idea after asking them how she could be a hero.

“It’s overwhelming how proud we are of her that she would think about others in this way,” Ben and Jessica Neu, Lizzie’s parents said. “We’ve always tried to teach our kids the importance of caring for others, but for her to come up with this all on her own, and for her to come up with this and be her initiative, is amazing.”

Those wanting to help these causes can donate to Lizzie on the Venmo app – @Lizzies-Lemonade.