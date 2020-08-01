PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They are young families in the fights of their lives, and one local organization is on the front lines of that fight right there with them.

KDKA’s Kym Gable shows you how Young Adult Survivors United is helping them — on a positive note.

When Stephanie Scoletti makes a house call, she always brings hope and help.

Stephanie founded Young Adults Survivors United, or YASU, to help families like Nikki Ferguson’s. She was diagnosed at age 30 with Stage 2 breast cancer.

After chemotherapy, surgery, then radiation, she was cancer free for 4 years, until this past May.

But YASU makes sure these survivors don’t wage their battles alone. There are 250 people in the program, all receiving emotional, social, and financial support.

Stephanie’s mission comes from experience. At age 19, she was diagnosed with leukemia.

YASU is just recently wrapping up its ‘Feed the Need’ campaign with gift card donations for food.

Nikki is now healing from a double mastectomy surgery just two weeks ago.

In the meantime — there’s a September wedding to plan.

