OAKLAND (KDKA) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Friday that it awarded the University of Pittsburgh $1 million in grant money to fund a new Tier 1 University Transportation Center.

“These investments in four new transportation research centers will help advance innovation and create new solutions to increase accessibility,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The University of Pittsburgh was one of four universities selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Ohio State University, Northwestern University and the Georgia Institute of Technology were also selected. In total, the four universities received a combined $4.925 million in grants. The research by the universities and its partners will be conducted over the next 18 to 24 months.

According to the press release, the University of Pittsburgh’s research will be centered on “Implications of Accessible Automated Vehicles and Mobility Services for People with Disabilities.”

“Researchers at these four new UTCs and their consortium members will address important 21st Century transportation topics,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology Diana Furchtgott-Roth.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says it received 67 grant applications.