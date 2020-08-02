TORONTO (AP) — Jeff Petry scored at 13:57 of overtime, Carey Price made 39 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Saturday night in Game 1 of their best-of-five qualifying round series.
Petry picked up a loose puck in the right faceoff circle and ripped a shot past goalie Matt Murray.
The game was played at empty Scotiabank Arena in the NHL’s return following a 142-day absence because of the coronavirus.
Jonathan Drouin had a chance to win it for Montreal in overtime on a penalty shot, but the puck rolled off the end of his stick and dribbled wide.
Pittsburgh’s Conor Sheary also failed on a penalty shot with 3:03 left in regulation.
The game was the first NHL postseason contest with two penalty shots since 1923.
