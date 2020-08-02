Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired right handed pitcher Tyler Bashlor from the Mets.
The Pirates say it is “in exchange for cash considerations.” Left handed pitcher Robbie Erlin has also been designated for assignment.
