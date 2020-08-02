CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 66 More Cases And 12 More Hospitalizations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired right handed pitcher Tyler Bashlor from the Mets.

The Pirates say it is “in exchange for cash considerations.” Left handed pitcher Robbie Erlin has also been designated for assignment.

