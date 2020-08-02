CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 66 More Cases And 12 More Hospitalizations
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are warning people to stay away from Federal Street after shots were fired today.

Police say no one has been injured, but cars in a parking lot on the 200 block of Federal Street have been damaged.

Police tell KDKA a teenager has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

