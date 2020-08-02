Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are warning people to stay away from Federal Street after shots were fired today.
ALERT: Police are investigating multiple shots fired on the 200 block of Federal Street. No apparent victims, but cars were shot up in a parking lot. Police are on scene and investigating. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/E9fqCDlScU
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 2, 2020
Police say no one has been injured, but cars in a parking lot on the 200 block of Federal Street have been damaged.
Police tell KDKA a teenager has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating.
