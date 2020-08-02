CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 66 More Cases And 12 More Hospitalizations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed running back Jaylen Samuels and receiver James Washington on the COVID-19 list.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also released eight players from the list. Those players include quarterback J.T. Barrett, running back Ralph Webb, former Pitt receiver Quadree Henderson, offensive lineman Christian Montano, linebackers Christian Kuntz, who played at Duquesne University, and Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and defensive end Josiah Coatney.

