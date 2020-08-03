By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CRAFTON (KDKA) — A boisterous and unruly rally in Crafton on Sunday took place as council members traded barbs over how to operate the borough.

One council member claims the others are operating in secrecy with backdoor deals.

The others say they’re doing nothing illegal and it’s just political sour grapes.

It began with a noisy parade — and got louder at a rally.

Community tensions rose in Crafton on Sunday.

Is it corruption or just small town politics? Councilman Fred Amendola claims his fellow council members conduct business in secrecy.

“The majority of the presently sitting council is engaging in backroom maneuvers, making decisions before they bring it out to the council of a whole,” Amendola said.

But his fellow council members say they’ve done nothing wrong.

“Mr. Amendola’s accusations are categorically false. We’ve been incredibly transparent,” said Brad Crouse, a member of Crafton Borough Council.

“This is local politics at its worst, a lot of sour grapes from Mr. Amendola. He is in the minority opinion on a lot of decisions that are being made by council,” said Philip Levassseur, Council President.

Not surprisingly, Sunday’s rally turned testy at times.

With so much nastiness, you have to wonder how they can get things done.

The split on Crafton’s borough council began when a majority voted to fire the borough manager, the public works director, and a police officer.