Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TORONTO (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Monday night in Game 2 of their best-of-five qualifying round series.
Sidney Crosby opened the game with a goal 4 minutes, 25 seconds into the first period. Jason Zucker put the Penguins up 2-0 in the third before Montreal’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi responded with a goal at the 17:51 mark.
Jake Guentzel sealed the game with an empty-netter in the final seconds.
Game 3 is Wednesday. The series is tied 1-1.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.