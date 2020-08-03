CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Both Pa. And Allegheny Co. Health Depts. Report Zero Additional Deaths
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TORONTO (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Monday night in Game 2 of their best-of-five qualifying round series.

Sidney Crosby opened the game with a goal 4 minutes, 25 seconds into the first period. Jason Zucker put the Penguins up 2-0 in the third before Montreal’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi responded with a goal at the 17:51 mark.

Jake Guentzel sealed the game with an empty-netter in the final seconds.

Game 3 is Wednesday. The series is tied 1-1.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 03: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates is first period goal with Jake Guentzel #59 and Justin Schultz #4 in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round against the Montreal Canadiens prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 03, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images)

