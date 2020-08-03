HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A report by Pennsylvania’s elections agency suggests lawmakers require counties to distribute mail-in ballots earlier for the 2020 General Election and beyond, among other recommendations.
The Department of State’s review of the June 2 primary said there were relatively few problems with new voting machines.
It says lawmakers should allow mail-in ballots to count if they’re postmarked by Election Day and show up in county offices by the following Friday.
The 43-page report says counties should be allowed to begin handling ballots three weeks ahead of Election Day in the “pre-canvass” process.
About 1.3 million people voted in the primary in person, and about 1.5 million voted by mail.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.