CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Both Pa. And Allegheny Co. Health Depts. Report Zero Additional Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say Zachary Eisner is from Hazelwood but was last seen in the Braddock area.
Filed Under:Braddock, Hazelwood, Missing Person, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say Zachary Eisner is from Hazelwood but was last seen on Monday morning in the Braddock area. He was wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, police say.

Eisner is 5-foot-9, 165 pounds with dark hair and hazel eyes. He may have a cut on his hand and facial hair, police say.

Comments