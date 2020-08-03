Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.
Police say Zachary Eisner is from Hazelwood but was last seen on Monday morning in the Braddock area. He was wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, police say.
Eisner is 5-foot-9, 165 pounds with dark hair and hazel eyes. He may have a cut on his hand and facial hair, police say.
