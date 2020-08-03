By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Five Pittsburgh-area Walmart locations will start offering drive-thru coronavirus testing.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Monday nine Walmarts across the state will start offering testing for residents in areas where there’s a need for sites.

The Walmarts on Walmart Drive in Uniontown, Village Center Drive in Tarentum and Daniel Kendall Drive in West Brownsville will launch test sites through the pharmacy drive-thru on Wednesday, Aug. 5. These sites will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🆕 Beginning Wednesday, August 5, various @Walmart locations across the state will begin providing drive-thru #COVID19 testing for residents living in areas where there is a need for testing sites. 📍View locations and more information: https://t.co/epMbKQ2lUo pic.twitter.com/u4i1KhXuEV — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 3, 2020

The Walmarts on Route 19 in Cranberry and the Chippewa Town Center in Beaver Falls will start running test sites in their parking lots on Aug. 5. These sites will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The health department says the new sites will open weekly to test up to 50 registered patients. Registration is required one day in advance.

At this time, the tests are being provided at no cost to Pennsylvanians. If you want to get a test, you’ll have to sign up through Quest’s patient portal.

“We appreciate the hard work done by health systems, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), medical clinics and other entities that are providing testing for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement.

“When we established our testing strategy, we wanted testing to be accessible, available and adaptable and we are working to meet that challenge. Anyone who believes they are in need of a COVID-19 test and meet testing criteria can get tested today in Pennsylvania.”