By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – South Allegheny School District is shutting down band activities for two weeks after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter from the high school principal Monday, the district said a student tested positive for coronavirus. Through contact tracing, they identified two more students who were with the infected student outside of school activities. No contact took place at school activities.

The two were removed from band camp and tested. The district learned on Sunday that one of the tests came back as positive.

Citing guidelines from the county health department, band activities for the next two weeks will be canceled.

“We understand the disappointment many are experiencing regarding this decision, however, the health and safety of all who are involved in our band program is our top priority,” the letter reads.

Any students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to get tested.

The district says it hopes that this is an isolated incident and if there are no new cases after the “fluid” 14-day period — which may be extended if circumstances change — band activities can resume.