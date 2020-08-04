By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 132 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday out of 1,778 test results, and one additional death.

Of the 132 cases reported in the past 24 hours, all are confirmed.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 8,442 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 10 months to 93 years with a median age of 33 years, the Health Department reports. The date of positive tests ranged from July 14 through Aug. 3, with a sole test result which was conducted out of state on July 2 and the result just transferred to the county.

Health Department officials report six more patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 692 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 207 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 87 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 243. The newly reported death is of a person in their 90s with a date of death of July 31, 2020, according to the Health Department.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 3

05-12 12

13-18 14

19-24 20

25-49 50

50-64 16

65+ 17

This the the gender breakdown:

Female – 65

Male – 67

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 117,312 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

