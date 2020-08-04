Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — Brillobox in Bloomfield is set to permanently close.
The Bloomfield-based restaurant and music venue announced the news Monday in a Facebook post.
The post said the following:
“15 years!!!!
But it’s time to say “Good-bye” and more importantly: “THANK-YOU!!!!”
We are wrapping it up. We appreciate everyone that has been a part of Brillo, over the years. It’s been a great ride, but it’s time to move on. We love you all. Thank you again!!! Lou and Janessa”
The restaurant and music venue has been in business for fifteen years.
