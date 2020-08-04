LANSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing and endangered 5-year-old girl who they say has autism and is non-verbal.
Police sent out an alert for a missing and endangered person in Montgomery County. They say Eliza Talal was last seen Tuesday around noon on Spring Valley Road in Lansdale.
Talal is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white onesie with no shoes. She is 3 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds.
If you see her, call 911.
