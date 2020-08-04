By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking the public for help identifying two people accused of taking a wreath from a law enforcement memorial.

Police shared photos of the pair on Monday.

They say a female was seen removing a wreath that had been placed at the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on the North Shore on July 30 just before 9 p.m. Police say she then threw the wreath on the ground.

The male pictured then allegedly “stuffed it into a trash can.”

At the time of the incident, police say the woman was wearing a mask, a white t-shirt with a blue-gray long-sleeve shirt and black shorts. The man was wearing a black mask, camouflage pants, a red bandanna and a white graphic t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7201.

According to a Facebook page for the memorial, it pays tribute to law enforcement officers from Allegheny County who “made the ultimate sacrifice.” It includes the names of officers who served or grew up in the county but lost their lives somewhere else.

The memorial was vandalized in March.

