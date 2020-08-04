By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A popular eatery is moving from Regent Square to East Liberty.
Square Cafe announced Tuesday that it’s moving into the former BRGR and Spoon space.
Owner Sherree Goldstein had planned on extending Square Cafe’s footprint for years because of the demand. A press release cites Edgewood’s outdoor seating ordinances and increasing customer requests to open as the reason Goldstein reignited her search while running on a carry-out and delivery model since March.
“We want people to have the same Square Cafe feeling and experience — and open it up to people who never made it to our Regent Square location,” Goldstein says in a press release.
“We love our Regent Square neighbors and will miss them so much. Hopefully, they will visit us in our new home — they are family to us and will always have a home at Square Cafe.”
My Goodness, Square Cafe’s sister grocery and prepared foods shop, will stay in Regent Square.
