LATROBE (KDKA) — Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is unveiling new technology that will help keep travelers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ultraviolet air cleaning equipment is now installed at the airport in Unity Township.

The oxidation technology is used in industries like health care and the military.

Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said, “We are committed to our staff and our clients. This is the latest technology available to us and we are happy to have it for anyone using the terminal at Latrobe.”

Airport representatives say the equipment, called the Reme Halo system, will reduce bacteria and viruses on different surfaces. It kills mold too.

It is also strong enough to reduce airborne bacteria like those that can come from sneezing.

According to the Trib, the new system is part of an ongoing $1 million HVAC improvement project.

In addition to cleaning the airport terminal, it will also take care of the airport’s restaurant DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse and Sinatra Bar.