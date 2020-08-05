By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) – Cedar Point is among several amusement parks making changes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief among those changes is replacing HalloWeekends with Trick and Treats Fall Fest for this year.

Trick and Treats Fall Fest will take place each weekend starting on September 12 and will include entertainment, food, and activities for guests of all ages.

The park says this event will help with social distancing and park capacity.

After Labor Day, Cedar Point will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays, with the last day of the season being November 1.

Cedar Point says that all 2020 season passes have been extended through the 2021 season.

You can find a full list of changes on Cedar Point’s website.