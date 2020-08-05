By: Ron Smiley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We won’t have to say the name Isaias for another six years as the remnant low is now well north, passing through Quebec overnight. While eastern parts of Pennsylvania saw big rain totals and flash flooding, the impact here from Isaias was relatively minor to non-existent.

The main player yesterday and trigger for the couple of rounds of rain were in the form of an upper-low and weak cool front that slid into the region.

Severe weather chances were limited due to overcast morning skies and just a few hours of partly cloudy skies before the storm developed. Pittsburgh recorded 0.66″ of rain yesterday.

Most places, though, recorded much more modest rain amounts.

If there is any rain on Wednesday, it would be along and north of I-80. Everywhere else will be dry.

The touch-and-go rain chances continue through the overnight hours with rain showers being possible in the Laurel Highlands and off to the east.

Spot showers will also be possible Thursday evening, spreading to widespread rain at times throughout the day on Friday.

Highs will be near 80 degrees with temperatures slowly warming as we head into the weekend.

By Sunday, highs will be flirting with the 90-degree mark.

