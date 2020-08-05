MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) – They’re only a month-old, but some new slides at a Westmoreland County park are already shut down over safety concerns.

The giant slides at Mammoth Park have created some big problems for several people who’ve gone down them. The chutes are shut down because in the eyes of some, they’re unsafe.

The slides — two at 100 feet and one at 50 feet — replaced the old ones that stood for more than four decades.

The new ones are part of a more than million-dollar renovation, but right now they sit covered with plastic netting. All anybody can do is look at them.

The county closed them due to safety concerns.

Randy Day and his wife Carolyn told KDKA that the grand kids were bummed out.

“The older boy was a little upset,” says Randy.

Multiple people have reported broken bones as well as some serious bumps and bruises. Videos have shown kids speeding down the slides.

“If that many people are breaking bones, it’s a good thing they shut them down,” says Carolyn.

Westmoreland County released a statement on the parks and recreation Facebook page alerting people about the slides-closed status while they evaluate safety concerns.

And Carolyn, whose grand kids’ big day on the slides hit the skids, says better safe than sorry.

“But I hope they come up with some sort of a safety measure so they can reuse them again,” says Carolyn.