By: KDKA-TV Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — It is never too late to return an overdue library book.
An overdue library book was returned 43 years to the day after it was first borrowed from the Monroeville Public Library. In a Facebook post, the library said “The Man Who Saved Robinson Crusoe” by James Poling was returned on Tuesday after being borrowed on Aug. 4, 1977.
The library is using this to remind everyone about its fine policy.
“A great opportunity to remember that Monroeville Library is fine free. Return any overdue materials you may have in our book drops, which are conveniently open 24/7. No need to be nervous!” the post on Facebook reads.
