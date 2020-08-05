Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Free tickets will soon be available for the city’s next drive-in movie this weekend.
On Thursday morning at 10, you can get tickets for the next Dollar Bank Drive-In Movie Night coming up on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Gates open at 8 p.m. for the 9 p.m. showing of “The Mighty Ducks.” The movie will be shown on the CCAC Allegheny Campus in the Monument Hill parking lot on the North Side.
Admission is free, but parking is limited so advance ticket reservations are required.
You can get free tickets online, as well as find more information about upcoming movies. “Charlie’s Angels” is on tap for next week in a location TBA.
