By: Celina Pompeani

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s favorite free yoga series returns on Wednesday night but with new safety measures in place.

Yoga In The Square returns to Market Square in a socially-distant, safety-first manner.

Things will look different once classes begin. Those in attendance will be required to bring their own mats, stay 10 feet apart, masks will be required at all times, and hand sanitizer will be available.

One-hour, outdoor classes begin tonight through the end of September on Wednesdays with a “Happy Hour De-Stress” edition at 5:30 p.m. and then a Sunday brunch edition starting this Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

The free yoga series will be limited to 50% capacity and while walk-ups are welcome, they can only take part if there is space available.

The classes are taught by yoga instructors from different studios all across downtown. This gives those in attendance the chance to learn different styles.

To register for Yoga In The Square, head to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s website.