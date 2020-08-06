By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Registration for the 2021 DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon has officially opened.

The race weekend is scheduled for April 30 through May 2, 2021.

Along with the traditional marathon, the weekend of events now has a second half marathon course for the Run for a Reason Charity Program presented by Bank of America.

Runners that raise $1,500 for a charity of their choice by December 31, 2020, will qualify for this event.

“We are excited to bring a brand new start line that runs the second half of the marathon course to those charity runners who work so hard to fundraise,” said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. “This is something that only runners completing the entire 26.2 miles have had the opportunity to experience, so we can’t wait to give more runners this view of the city while fundraising even more for our local charities.”

The second half marathon starting line will begin in Shadyside and will include a full red carpet experience, unique medal, and special race day bib.

More information can be found on the Pittsburgh Marathon website.

The 2020 DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic and runners from around the world crossed the “finish line” in unique locations.

“You can take the race out of Pittsburgh and make it virtual, but you can’t take the ‘Pittsburgh’ out of the race. It was so well organized, and we felt supported by P3R and all of the thousands of Runners of STEEL taking part in the race,” said P3Runner Jeff Paladina.

In 2021, the race will return with the weekend of events and the traditional race.

Registration is now open and runners can get signed up for the 2021 race on the Pittsburgh Marathon website.