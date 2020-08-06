PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yet another “Pickle” story from Pittsburgh is coming to life!

Seth Rogen’s newest film “An American Pickle” is now available on HBO Max and it was filmed right here in Pittsburgh.

Several of the scenes were filmed on the North Shore and tonight, Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville is hosting a “virtual red carpet” event for the premiere since the theater is still closed to the public.

The virtual event is open to everyone and you can sign up and learn more on Row House’s website.

During the event, there will be a Q&A session with director Brandon Trost and there will be live commentary during the film.

It will take a sharp eye to pick out the Pittsburgh in the film because the movie itself is based in New York City.

The story follows the life of Herschel Greenbaum, an immigrant looking for a better life in 1920s America.

So, where does the pickle play into the story?

Well, Greenbaum has a job working in a pickle factory and ends up falling into a vat of pickles, causing him to be brined for 100 years.

He wakes up in present-day New York and meets his great-grandson, also portrayed by Seth Rogen.

Row House is also offering “pickle popcorn” for the premiere. They’ll pop the popcorn and add Steel City Salt Company’s dill pickle salt and it will be available for pick up next door at Bierport.

WATCH THE TRAILER:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBC0pTh6GDM