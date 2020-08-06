PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While 2020 got off to a cool start, temperatures have really been on the hot side since the start of June.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Looking at June 1 through July 31, there were 47 days with high temperatures at 80 degrees or higher.

That would be the highest total since 2016. Counting days with temperatures of 85 degrees or higher, the 32 days that reached those temperatures, would equal the highest for those two months since 2012.

Those 32 days are also tied for the fourth-most days at 85 degrees or higher since 2000.

August is starting off pretty normal with yesterday’s Pittsburgh high temperature reaching 77 degrees. So far, there have been four days with highs below the daily high temperature and one day where it was tied.

Today, the high temperature will again tie the daily average of 82 degrees.

There will be a late-day chance for rain with the best chance coming for places along and south of I-70.

Friday will see a better chance for rain with highs near 80 degrees.

The weekend looks dry and Sunday looks significantly hotter.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.