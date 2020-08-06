BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, restaurant and bar owners will be gathering in Bethel Park to issue a stern warning to Governor Tom Wolf.

They are demanding that the state loosen some of the coronavirus restrictions on their industry.

They plan to meet outside of Al’s Cafe fora rally where they will give the governor a one-week ultimatum to allow them to reopen their restaurants and bars at full capacity.

Rod Ambrogi owns Al’s Cafe and he is also the president of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Restaurant and Tavern Association. He expects some of the organization’s 200 members to gather at his establishment this morning.

He says this industry has been unfairly targeted and wants to be able to open at 100-percent.

“I want to open up 100-percent,” he said. “I’ll keep the six-feet of distancing, we’ll still be limited. The common-sense restrictions, it makes sense such as the Lowe’s and the Walmarts, Giant Eagles, on and on. We can do that. We can safely serve our customers and keep our help here safe and open up and try to make a living.”

On the organization’s website, the association has two letters, signed by 37 state representatives, sent to Governor Wolf asking that he take immediate action regarding the decision to reduce the capacity for restaurants and bars to 25%.

It notes the industry has been singled out because of the actions of a few bad actors.